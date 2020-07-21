Who is Henry Cavill? Biography, career and private life of the actor of The Witcher

Here’s who is Henry Cavill, career and curiosity about the British actor

Henry Cavill was born in Saint Helier, on the Island of Jersey, on May 5, 1983. The well-known actor has shown his passion for acting since he was a boy, after elementary school he decided to study at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire. There were many activities that could be practiced in the institute, he was immediately struck by the acting.

Cavill initially studied to join the Armed Forces, but he changed his mind when he became passionate about acting. At the age of 19 he starred in the film The Count of Montecristo, in Family secrets he instead played a starring role.