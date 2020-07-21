Will Smith Jokes About His 2020 With a Hilarious Video on Instagram

For Will Smith, this 2020 has not been particularly excellent, so he has decided to make fun of everything he has undergone in recent weeks.

The actor in Men in Black is still on everyone’s lips for the betrayal of Jada Pinkett Smith confessed on facebook live a week ago at his “Red Table Talk” . Following this story there were many other events that led the actor to ironic about this story in which he found himself the protagonist. After the shitstorm of the Egyptians under a photo of him with Jada at the 2011 premiere of Hancock , the false dissing created by 50 Cent to have an hour of fame on social media and the response of the “third”, August Alsina in which he says that he does not regret nothing, Will Smith has decided to take this situation and turn it into a video that summarizes all these events in 15 seconds.

The video is the perfect representation of what happened to him in this 2020. We can also specify that this is definitely a disastrous year for all of us, but Will Smith was not spared.

