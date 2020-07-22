15 Million Cases, 1,000 Deaths in 24 Hours in the USA

There are 128 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy recorded in the usual bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health, while there are 15 new deaths for Covid-19 in our country. The given region by region:

Lombardy: 95,582

Piedmont: 31.545

Emilia Romagna: 29,238

Veneto: 19,671

Tuscany: 10,384

Liguria: 10.117

Lazio: 8.456

Walk: 6.813

Trento: 4.891

Campania: 4.839

Puglia: 4,556

Friuli VG: 3.358

Abruzzo: 3.344

Sicily: 3,146

Bolzano: 2.685

Umbria: 1.459

Sardinia: 1,379

Aosta Valley: 1,196

Calabria: 1.239

Molise: 446

Basilicata: 408

“With 209 billion we will have the opportunity to restart Italy”: so Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte commented on the agreement reached at European level on the Recovery Fund. After the cases of nightlife, the mayor of the island of Capri has issued an ordinance that provides for the mandatory use of the mask even in outdoor places on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. Deputy Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri spoke on the reopening of schools in September: “It may be useful to think about the presence of a doctor in educational institutions”. Meanwhile, there is controversy over the call for tenders for single-seater benches, which can cost up to 300 euros; Minister Azzolina: “Single-seater benches are an investment”. After the outbreak that broke out in the Senegalese community of Cosenza, 21 contagions were recorded also in Catania and 113 people are in isolation. At least 90 positive cases in Padua, where seven micro outbreaks have been identified. Also in Basilicata 25 migrants arriving from Sicily were found positive at Covid-19.

Over 14.7 million Coronavirus infections worldwide and nearly 610 thousand deaths; only in Brazil, the most affected country in Latin America, the victims are more than 80 thousand, in Colombia more than 200 thousand infections. Positive cases in the USA rise to 3.8 million: the latest increase was 56 thousand new infections in 24 hours. Japan, meanwhile, faces the second wave of Coronaviruses in the country, with 581 new cases in 24 hours.