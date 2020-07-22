5 Things You Don’t Know About the Life of Actor Keanu Reeves

[Ad_1]

Here are five curiosities about Keanu Reeves, Canadian actor and musician.

Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved actors in the world. Born in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on September 2, 1964 he became known to the public thanks to the role of Neo in the sci-fi saga of the Matrix. Matrix airs on July 16, 2020 on Italia 2.

If you are also a fan of Keanu Reeves and would like to discover 5 things you may not know about the Canadian actor and musician, you are in the right place.

5 things you don’t know about Keanu Reeves

The actor and musician Keanu Reeves has numerous roles behind him, both on the small and on the big screen. Known to audiences all over the world thanks to the role of Neo in the Matrix in 1999, Reeves had attracted attention in the criticism as early as 1986 with The boys of the river.

Keanu Reeves is today one of the most loved actors in the world, both by directors and by the public, so much so that in 2019 a petition was launched to elect him the man of the year 2019 that was signed by thousands of people.

We wanted to collect five curiosities about the actor you may not know. Read on to discover them all!

The meaning of its name

Keanu Reeves is certainly a very particular name. What you may not know is that it is an abbreviation of the Hawaiian word Keaweaheulu which means light (sea) breeze going up (towards the mountain), which is also the meaning that Keanu himself attributes to his name. The literal translation of his name, however, is: the coolness .

Neo’s role in the Matrix had to go to someone else

As we have already said, the role that made Reeves famous all over the world is that of Neo, in the Matrix film saga, consisting of three films and a fourth coming in 2022 (discover here the films of the Matrix saga in chronological order ) who sees Reeves return to take on the role of Neo.

What you may not know is that Will Smith should have played Neo , who, however, gave up the role, explaining the reasons in a video published on his YouTube channel, entitled Why I Turned Down The Matrix. If you want to discover other curiosities about the saga, discover here 5 things you don’t know about Matrix.

He received two nominations for worst actor

Despite being one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and in the world, Reeves got two nominations for worst supporting actor in 2000 and 2001. Here are the films that earned him such nomination at the Razzie Awards :

The Watcher,

Hardball,

Sweet November – Sweet November.

It will be in a video game

In addition to being an actor and musician, Reeves has also lent his image and his voice for a video game to be released in November 2020, entitled Cyberpunk 2077. It is an action-adventure role-playing video game , an adaptation of the game of the 1990, Cyberpunk 2020

He has become the protagonist of several memes

In addition to films and video games, his face also appears in various memes, which have become viral on the web. The memes depicting Reeves see scenes from his films and beyond.

Although he was already very famous, the Internet has contributed in recent years to increasing the public’s love for the Canadian actor.