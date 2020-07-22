Amber Heard: ‘I Punched Johnny Depp to Defend My Sister’

The ex-wife of the actor during the interrogation at the High Court in London, where the defamation trial filed by the Pirates of the Caribbean star against the tabloid Sun is discussed, spoke of further episodes of violence of which the couple took starring: “He was knocking my sister down the stairs, I punched him,” said Amber Heard who then adds: “Johnny had also done it with Kate Moss, made her fall off a ramp”

“I punched Johnny Depp but I did it to defend my sister.” These are the words of Amber Heard, the ex-wife of the American actor, during the interrogation at the High Court in London, where the libel trial filed by the Pirates of the Caribbean star against the tabloid Sun is discussed. The actress reveals then further details on the alleged domestic violence suffered during the relationship with Depp. (THE MOST FAMOUS CHARACTERS INTERPRETED BY DEPP – ALL THE JUDICIAL TROUBLES OF THE ACTOR – THE DIVORCES OF HOLLYWOOD STARS)

“My sister found out that Johnny Depp was cheating on me and he was about to push her down the stairs.” This would be the motivation given by Amber Heard to justify the punches given to the ex-husband. The same then adds: “The moment I saw it against my sister I came up with a flash because I was told that the same thing had done to an ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss. In that case he had managed to make her fall down a flight of stairs, “said the ex-wife of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.