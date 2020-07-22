Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Getting Married? the Indiscretion on the Ring

The Sun is convinced of this: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson would be one step away from the wedding. This was revealed by an anonymous source: “Chris and Dakota are having a great summer, which has strengthened their union. They have had ups and downs in the past: Chris feared they wanted two different things from life. Now, however, Dakota is really happy with the idea of ​​getting engaged. He bought her the ring as a sign of her commitment, and it’s no surprise that the wedding will soon be celebrated. ” Truth or gossip?