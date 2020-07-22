Babak Anvari’s Wounds With Dakota Johnson. That’s Why See This Hellish Horror

[Ad_1]

Wounds of the Anglo-Iranian director Babak Anvari, also wrote the story, presented at the Directors’ Fortnight of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, after the premiere at Sundance . Played by Dakota Johnson , it is the only film in Cannes, among all the works of the main and collateral reviews, to have been produced and distributed by Netflix, Wounds is the story of a descent into hell .

Listen to the podcast (speaker Marco Chiappini )

Wounds, the plot

The protagonist Will lives an apparently peaceful life, dividing his time between the job of night bartender and his slightly unfriendly and disgruntled partner, played by Dakota Johnson , and a seductive flirtation that draws back on the most beautiful.

One night someone forgets the cell phone in the room where he works and so Will comes into contact with a parallel reality, through some photographs depicting deeply wounded, bleeding people, invaded by revolting insects.

Will’s life starts to wobble, but what the film doesn’t tell us or make us understand from the beginning is his pain, his real open wound, the one that should bring the theme of the film and put it before the test by hero.

Wounds , a psychological horror

If the theme clearly states Carrie, the Dakota Johnson character :

People look so normal from the outside, but inside they are just worms

the screenplay seems a mixture of elements of the horror genre, which are also pleasing, but which do not completely mislead and do not allow us to understand their development.

And to put the theme on stage, the initial quote by Joseph Conrad from Heart of Darkness or the references dear to the director, as he said to the public: the first Cronenberg and David Lynch are not enough .

Even the choice of location, says the director, New Orleans, is thematic: everyone has the impression that it is a city of perpetual fun, yet it has many dark sides, which however do not emerge much in the film.

Horror is a great amusement park

It is true that the enthusiasm of the young Anvari gives hope that his next work will confirm his talents, already expressed in the acclaimed Under the Shadow .

I like the horror genre because for a director it is a great amusement park, and above all it is a genre that allows you to use metaphors and allegories

But his next project won’t be a horror. We’ll see.

Wounds of Babak Anvari with Dakota Johnson , is available on the platform Netflix .