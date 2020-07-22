Chinese Greta Thunberg Forced to Choose Between Environmental Commitment and Right to Study ⋆ the New Ecology

Her name is Ou Hongyi, she is 17 years old, and she is the first Chinese girl to conduct a systematic school strike in favor of the climate, inspired by the Fridays For Future movement started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. He has everything he needs to fulfill his dream: to graduate from Harvard University. She is an independent thinker, very studious, determined and enterprising. She is active in her community, good at school and cares about the world around her.

Precisely for these reasons, however, it has become a target of the Chinese authorities, since it began to strike for the climate in May 2019. His activism, although peaceful, is little allowed in his home country and is seen by the authorities as a challenge to control them.

Ou, for friends Howey, gave an interview with the Guardian in which she explained that her climate activism has already cost her the opportunity to study at the high school of Guangxi Normal University in Guilin, which she attended until the end of 2018, when she was told that she was not “suitable” for the international program and decided to study alone for the university entrance test. To resume their studies, they say, he must abandon his environmental commitment.

Provincial education authorities have repeatedly contacted his parents, urging them to stop his climate activism and not to make statements to foreign media. “I don’t want to stop,” Ou pointed out in the interview “I want many people to know what’s going on.”

Her high school principal Li Linbo expressly stated that Ou will only be readmitted to school when she stops her strikes and public demonstrations, and the authorities have also asked her to undergo a psychological test. “The only negative aspect – Ou said – is that I am a very stubborn person”.

Kecheng Fang, assistant to the journalism school of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, also spoke on the matter, who explained to the Guardian: “It is not necessarily the concern for the climate that has triggered the pressure from the authorities. First of all it is a collective action and, regardless of what its content is, it is considered a highly dangerous activity “.

While waiting to go back to school, Ou has launched his own initiative called Plant for Survival, with which he encourages young people in China to plant trees. Around Guilin, the group has already planted more than 300 trees from November 2019 until January 2020.