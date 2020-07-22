From Rocky’s Boxing Gloves to Brad Pitt’s Blue Karman: The Cult Memorabilia Auction

From the helmet worn by Tom Cruise in Top Gun to the boxing gloves of Sylvester Stallone in Rocky , from the Colt Revolver by Clint Eastwood in The Texan with Ice Eyes , to the blue Karmann Ghia by Brad Pitt in Once upon a time … in Hollywood . These and other Hollywood memorabilia sold at auction in Los Angeles between Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 August.

The event is organized by the prop store prop collector’s auction house and will take place between Los Angeles and London. Film fans can also participate in the auction online, by registering on the site .

These are more than 850 lots that have appeared in 350 Hollywood cult titles, for an estimated value of about 6 million dollars . Among the most important objects in the auction is the model – over three meters long – which represents the Nostromo, Alien’s famous intergalactic spaceship, Ridley Scott’s space thriller : estimated value between 300,000 and 500,000 dollars. And again: the black dress worn by Michael Corleone ( Al Pacino ) in Miami in Il Padrino – Part II , the Vista Vision MVV-6 camera by Alfred Hitchcock to shoot The Woman Who Lived Twice .

Among the rare pieces, a complete Darth Vader costume , one of the five used to promote the first Star Wars film ($ 150-250,000). The bronze medallion bearing the effigy of Ra used by Harrison Ford to find the precious Tables of the Indiana Jones Law – Raiders of the Lost Ark ($ 100-200,000). The authentic fighter pilot helmet used by Tom Cruise in Top Gun is estimated at around $ 70,000. The helmet is personalized with the name of the character played by the actor Maverick Mitchell . The boxing gloves worn by Stallonein his famous film about the boxer Balboa they bear the inscription Rocky ($ 12-16,000).