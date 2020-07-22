Greta Thunberg Will Donate a Million Euro Prize Entirely to Environmental Associations

Greta Thunberg has been nominated winner of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity and has announced that she will donate the full one million euro prize to organizations fighting to save the environment and against climate change.

This is the first edition of this award that aims to ” recognize the people, groups of people and / or organizations from all over the world who have contributed to mitigating climate change by distinguishing itself by novelty, innovation and impact “.

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support … ->

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Eti6AJXSvj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

“I am incredibly honored and extremely grateful. This means a lot to me and I hope it will help me do good in the world – said the 17-year-old activist in a video, after knowing about the recognition – The whole amount of the prize will be donated through my foundation to various associations and projects that work to help people at the forefront of the climate and ecological crisis “.

He added that the money will also help ” organizations and projects that fight for a sustainable world and those who fight to defend nature and the natural world “.

At this point he announced via Twitter the first beneficiaries of his donation: 100 thousand euros will be given to the SOS Amazonia campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to bring down the covid-19 in the Amazon. Another 100 thousand euros will go to Stop Ecocide Foundation .

Starting with giving €100.000 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to tackle Covid-19 in the Amazon, and €100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to support their work to make ecocide an international crime. @fcgulbenkian 3/3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

It is not the first time that Greta Thunberg has offered a cash prize received to the cause she supports. Last April, he had donated the 100,000 dollars of the Human Act Award to Unicef . Spurred on by this gesture, the Human Act Award had then added a donation of the same value.