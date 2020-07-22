Harry Styles Is Located in Italy and Fans Anger Him. Here’s What Happened

These days Harry Styles is on vacation in Italy and apparently many fans have spotted him. The ex singer of One Direction is located in Emilia Romagna , not far from Modena and it is precisely here that he showed off his new look: the artist now has indeed a very cool mustache , as you can see in the photo posted on Instagram who portrays it together with the chef Massimo Bottura .

Harry Styles visited the well-known Osteria Francescana restaurant , thus demonstrating his appreciation for good Italian cuisine. The singer had managed not to let anyone know of his holidays in Italy and unfortunately this photo triggered the uproar, ruining the holidays of the artist who was looking for a little relaxation.

Some fans would have left in search of their favorite and, unfortunately for him, they would have also found him: according to what reported by GingerGeneration, some admirers would have violated the privacy of the singer who would have been furious . The girls would have been able to locate the house where Harry is staying and would have even violated his home.

In short, the anger of the former One Direction would be more than understandable. At the moment it is not known exactly the dynamics of the facts, what is certain is that Harry has really annoyed, to the point that now the fans have decided to apologize to him on social media, launching the hashtag #SorryHarry . Will it be enough to be forgiven? All that remains is to wait to find out if the singer will release any statement regarding the incident.