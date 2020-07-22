Justin Bieber Against Two Anonymous Women Who Accuse Him of Sexual Abuse

Two anonymous prosecutors attack Justin Bieber on Twitter. The Canadian singer does not intend to stand by and watch

Woe to Justin Bieber, when two anonymous women have the accused, on Twitter, of sexual abuse . The pop star is not there, however, and intends to prove her innocence at all costs , also to react to the “accusation culture” that is increasingly catching on Twitter . The first move in this direction will be to legally bring Twitter to reveal the identities of the two accounts that have made the accusations, such @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi .

The decision to be able to violate the “privacy” of the two users was made by a judge, of course, on Thursday. In any case, Bieber has already produced visual tests that provide valid alibis for the places and times in which, according to the accusers, the misdeeds would have occurred. Dozens of witnesses , including Selena Gomez , prove her innocence in both cases.

According to the pop star’s lawyer, Evan N. Spiegel , the two women may also be one , who allegedly attacked Bieber from two different profiles with reasons known only to her. “ Any allegation of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously , and that’s why I replied. However, this story is factually impossible , and that’s why I will work with Twitter and the authorities on a legal action, “says the singer.

For the accuser, or the accusers, it will be trouble: Bieber intends to make a good complaint for defamation, asking for 20 million dollars in damages . Perhaps a bit exaggerated, considering that we are talking about one of the most successful artists in the world. On the other hand, it could serve as a warning to those who on Twitter launch accusations in vain just to attract attention ; provided that, of course, this is the case.