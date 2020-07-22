Katy Perry Explained Why She Is Grateful That She Made Peace With Taylor Swift

Katy Perry has returned to talk about the new friendship with Taylor Swift , telling why she feels grateful that they buried the hatchet.



The feud between them lasted from 2013 to 2019: the word came when the 35-year-old had agreed to participate in the 30-year-old’s “You Need To Calm Down” video , in which they exchange a hug that is worth a thousand words.

via GIPHY

Speaking on a SiriusXM radio show , Katy Perry has now explained that it doesn’t matter if everyone doesn’t know exactly how it went so far, the important thing is that they set the right example.

” Gossip and lies take the elevator. But the truth takes the stairs … time will tell my story ” he started.

“The thing I’m so grateful for is that we made peace and that we made it publicly as an example of redemption . It’s tough for girls, growing up among the cliques that are formed in school, meanness and all those things .”

Then an update on the status of their relationship: ” Now we are super friendly . I’ve always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other .”

You can retrace the whole story of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry , from the feud to the peace made, in the video :