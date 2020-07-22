Katy Perry’s Reaction to the Announcement of Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy Is Making Fans Dream

Nicki Minaj has revealed to the world that she is pregnant by posting four epic baby bump pictures on Instagram.In particular, the last one is practically a piece of art, since it was taken by the famous American photographer David LaChapelle and you can admire it here:

Before the rapper deactivated the comments, many enthusiastic fans’ messages arrived under these posts and among them there is also one of Katy Perry !

Katy is also currently pregnant, and she and boyfriend Orlando Bloom have already revealed that she will be a baby .

Now she keeps her fingers crossed to make it a pink bow for Nicki Minaj as well, so they can exchange clothes.

I selfishly hope for a female, so we can exchange outfits, ” he commented.

Katy Perry had collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Swish Swish” and now fans are already dreaming of a featuring among their future children.

Meanwhile, you can review the performance of Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj on “Swish Swish” at MTV VMA by pressing play below:

 

