Keanu Reeves Co-Authored a Comic for Boom! Studios

As we learn thanks to USA Today, Keanu Reeves has officially launched into the world of comics as a “screenwriter”. The star of the Matrix and John Wick film sagas , in fact, wrote on behalf of BOOM! Studios, a well-known US publishing house, the BRZRKR miniseries in collaboration with veteran Matt Kindt.

The miniseries, whose designs will be the work of the Italian Alessandro Vitti , will be available starting next autumn. The artists Rafael Grampá and Mark Brooks have dealt with the implementation of the covers. In addition to creating it, Reeves was also used as a model on which Berzerker, the protagonist of the miniseries, was designed.

The official synopsis of the comic reads: “The man known only as Berzerker is half mortal and half God, cursed and forced to violence … even at the cost of his sanity. But after traveling the world for centuries, Berzerker seems to have finally found a purpose: to work for the American government and fight battles too violent and dangerous for anyone else. In return, Berzerker will get the only thing he wants: the truth about his endless and bloody existence … and how to end it. “

Regarding the project, Keanu Reeves said: “I have loved comics since I was a child and they have had an important artistic influence on me. Have the opportunity to create BRZRKR and collaborate with industry legends such as screenwriter Matt Kindt, designer Alessandro Vitti, colorist Bill Crabtree, letterist Clem Robins and conceptual artist and cover author Rafael Grampá – together with the incredible Boom team! Studios – it’s a dream come true. ”