Keanu Reeves, the Vitti Designer: “So I Turned It Into a Comic” – Magazine

Reggio Emilia, 19 July 2020 – The pencil that transformed Keanu Reeves into comic book heroes is his. “Well yes, we can say that. The indications provided a certain resemblance to Keanu and the character is the same age as him, that is, about 50 years old. ” Alessandro Vitti , little more than forty, born in Taranto but adopted by Reggio, is making the designs of ‘BRZRKR’, the 12 album series that Boom! Studios will publish from October. The lyrics are by the Hollywood star (this is his first foray as a comic writer) assisted by Matt Kindt, the drawings, in fact, are by the very Italian Vitti. The protagonist, it goes without saying, looks a lot like the Canadian actor.

Vitti, how did you get on board this project?

“The coincidence is curious. I was on the plane that I was going to New York, and during the trip I looked at ‘John Wick’ twice, enjoying the sequences I prefer. When I got to the hotel, I connected to the wi-fi and scrolled through the emails and there was a proposal to be part of this project. I exulted in a sprawling way and, of course, I immediately said yes. “

What is it like to work with the writer Reeves?

“The relationship is very professional, although I had to check my fan side. I’ve never met him, but we often hear from him via email: the impression is of working with an expert screenwriter “

So, Reeves didn’t just put his name (and face), did he really write?

“Absolutely yes. So far it’s the most technical job I’ve ever done. I already have a very cinematic style, but there is clearly the presence of those who make professional films. Keanu sends many suggestions, as if I were working on the storyboard of a film He is very precise and he is helping me a lot. I imagine him on the set saying to me: good the first one, but let’s do another clapperboard because it could be better. It is a choral work, but the last word is his ” .

When did you start working on this project?

“In February. There was a long preparation of study of the characters and the world in which the protagonist of BRZRKR moves. Even there, Keanu did not spare himself: it seemed to me that I was inside the costume designer’s shed in Hollywood, to hear him even closer we just needed him to send me his sketches “

So he started drawing it basically with the lockdown. But is it really true that for those who do your job, not much has changed in that period?

“No. It’s one thing to stay at home while my children are at school and everyone has their own work to do, but the difference has been so much: confined to the apartment, in shared and restricted environments, with the need to keep the doors closed or not being able to listen to music while drawing except in headphones so as not to disturb others was hard, the sense of claustrophobia was strong. Then, Reggio Emilia was one of the first red areas and we have the hospital close to home, the coming and going of sirens was continuous, a bit like in war movies. ”

You know, right, that this comic was born to become a film or a TV series, right?

“(Laughs,editor’s note ) If this happens, it will greatly excite me. For now, let’s cross our fingers. “