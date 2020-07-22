Lindsay Lohan / “‘Parents Trapped’ Helped Me Overcome My Divorce’s Divorce”

Lindsay Lohan , a multifaceted artist of American origins, often and willingly at the center of the news stories, said that “Parents in a trap”, the film that actually made her known to the world, was a therapeutic tool to overcome the divorce of her parents. «It didn’t seem like I was working, then – Lohan remembers the 1998 film, words reported by colleagues from Vanity Fair – it just seemed to me that I was having a very fun experience. At the time, my parents were separating – he added – and interpreting these characters, also grappling with the dynamics of a divorce, made everything easier ». In “Parents Trapped” the story of two twins, Hallie and Annie, both played by Lindsay Lohan, who face the divorce of their parents, is told. In the film there is the famous happy ending, but Lohan’s life went differently: «I feel lucky and blessed to have taken part in such a film – she tells the same anyway – how do you not want to act ?. “

LINDSAY LOHAN, THE REUNION OF PARENTS IN A TRAP AND THE RETURN TO THE MUSICAL SCENE

In recent days Lohan has announced via social the reunion of the cast of “Parents in a trap” to celebrate Natasha Richardson , the lead actor of the film who died in 2009 after a serious skiing accident at the age of 45. The video announcement of the big meeting made hoarding of likes, given that within 24 hours it got 160 thousand views, confirming how much that remake film of “The cowboy with the bridal veil”, taken from the novel “Carlottina and Carlottina ”, Undoubtedly remains one of the most loved of the legendary 90s. Lindsay, who is a star with 8 million followers on Instagram, is also known for her music, and a few days ago she published her last song entitled “Back to me”, whose video has already exceeded 1.5 million views.