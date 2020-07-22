“My Blood on the Walls Too,” Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp

During the second interrogation at the High Court in London, Heard, 34, declared that she had been hit in the face by Depp during a dispute dating back to March 2013, on which the same actor allegedly joked calling it “a disco bloodbath “. The ex-husband’s attorneys then asked “how she had been hit to get the blood spatter on the wall and through the kitchen”. And Heard replied: “All I can tell you is that Johnny was wearing rings … he threw me a backhand … we argued because he claimed that I betrayed him with two people with whom I never had a relationship.”

The American actress and model continued saying “the next day there was blood next to the Smeg refrigerator … Johnny also made a joke about it”, a reference to the so-called “disco bloodbath”, a term on which Judge Justice Nicol asked for explanations. “It hit me and broke my lip, blood ran into the wall and shirt. ‘Disco Bloodbowl’ is the title of a novel, it is from there that Johnny took the term ”. During the interrogation, Heard then admitted to hitting Depp by trying to protect her sister during another discussion.

The court was then shown footage of the security cameras of an elevator in which Amber Heard converses with James Franco, denying having cheated on her ex-husband with tech mogul Elon Musk, and claiming to have heard of an episode in which Depp pushed ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down a flight of stairs.