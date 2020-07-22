Natalie Portman’s Women’s Soccer Team

[Ad_1]

Despite the dominance of basketball, football and hockey, football in the United States is no longer considered a ‘minor’ sport and for years now it has been followed with passion by many Americans. Among those who have approached stars and stripes ‘soccer’, there are also illustrious fans such as Natalie Portman : actress, director, film producer and, soon, also honorary president of a new American women’s football team.

Oscar winner for the Black Swan, the 39-year-old actress is in fact among the shareholders of a new women’s team called Angel City FC , together with some colleagues (Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria among others), entrepreneurs and businessmen such as Alexis Ohanian: the husband of tennis player Serena Williams. The project of this team, which saw its birth in Los Angeles, is to become a credible alternative to the other 10 teams that will compete in the National Women’s Soccer League .

Natalie Portman’s words

” When was my passion for football born? It was born when I went to see a national team game before the 2019 World Cup – explained Natalie Portman – It was a revolution to hear my children ask me to wear the Rapinoe and Alex shirts Morgan . Becca Roux, executive director of the American Football Association, was with us and I started talking about business with her . “

” Having a team in Los Angeles will not only raise the level of the league and the visibility of the players, but also bring these incredibly talented women to the city of Los Angeles, my city – added the actress – Football is a sport of extraordinary team, which ensures socialization in the group. None wins alone. The success of a player is the success of the team . The Los Angeles team will have a huge impact on our community . “