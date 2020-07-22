New Balance, the New Sneakers With Jaden Smith (Will’s Son)

The official launch of the new sneakers designed by Jaden Smith for New Balance is next July 24th. In the meantime, the first images of the shoe have come out, the NB Jaden Smith Vision Race which, if at the level of design combines the classic one of the American brand with a new bolder and avant-garde vision, the result of Smith’s vision, on the other pushes the brand New Balance towards a leadership in sustainable footwear. Already because the whole shoe is incorporates partially recycled materials and the shoe is vegan-friendly. The use of sustainable and vegan materials on Vision Racer further pushed the New Balance supply chain and helped to speed up the brand’s processes in the production of more sustainable and vegan-friendly materials.

Fans of the world of sneakers will have no trouble understanding that the new New Balance is a cross between two different models, in this case between the New Balance 1700 and the X-Racer, declined in a color called Wavy Baby Blue . The most striking element of the silhouette is the sole, made of EVA foam, which is not only chunky, but divided into three rectangular blocks and decorated, in the outsole, by a layer of translucent material in which the word Vision is writtenin the same font used in Smith’s SYRE and ERYS albums, Smith’s signature is reproduced on the inner sole. The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer will be launched globally with a suggested price of 150 euros on www.newbalance.com and in some selected sales points while for Italy it will be available on www.newbalance.it