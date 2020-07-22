Nicole Kidman and Keanu Reeves in the HBO Max TV Series

[Ad_1]

HBO Max has ordered the TV series A world of Calm which also features Zoe Kravitz, Cillian Murphy, Lucy Liu, Oscar Isaac and Idris Elba

HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes for a new TV series entitled A World of Calm , which represents the streamer’s first foray into space regarding health and well-being and is the result of a collaboration between the producers of the very popular Calm app , focused on the so-called “sleep stories” and Nutopia.

Each episode of the TV series will last half an hour and will feature a relaxing story designed to transform the way the viewer (or listener, if you have your eyes closed) feels. The aim is therefore to “transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically designed narrations, enchanting music and surprising films, to naturally calm the body and soothe the mind”.

Among the narrators, the names of Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu and Cillian Murphy stand out . Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of nonfiction and programming for children for HBO Max, said:

With the significant amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing in this particularly challenging time, we could all use some guided relaxation and “A World of Calm” is here to help. With relaxing images and peaceful storytelling, this is an original HBO Max that we hope will become part of your daily routine.

The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia , with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as executive co-producers. Just Jane Root, CEO and founder of Nutopia , said:

We are excited to work with extraordinary partners such as HBO Max and Calm for this new cutting edge project. Although this collaboration has been active for many months, this series was entirely created during the quarantine using Nutopia’s worldwide network of award-winning filmmakers and filmmakers. Hopefully, this series of serene stories brings a sense of calm much needed by the public.