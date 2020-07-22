Positive Hairdresser at COVID-19! Here Is What Was Discovered Among Customers

Two Coronavirus positive hairdressers did not infect any clients. That’s why

The

USA

are fighting against the spread of the

coronavirus

, but nevertheless the epidemic seems out of control. However, the news arrives from the

United States

that some

hairdressers, tested positive

for

COVID-19,

have not incredibly infected

ANY ELEMENT OF THEIR CUSTOMERS

Let’s try to understand what has prevented and, indeed, practically canceled the

infection.

As reported by the newspaper

Il Messaggero

in its online edition, two hairdressers in the US state of

Missouri

, around the middle of

May

, showed the symptoms of

coronavirus

,

but despite this they continued to work undeterred, for about a week, attributing the symptoms to a common allergic reaction.

Once the

outcome of the swab

had been obtained, the

139 customers who had been in contact with the two women

and who had received permanent haircuts, treatments that can last from 15 to 45 minutes, with

close contact,

were naturally traced. between operator and customer.

Well,

none of the customers

contacted had symptoms in the next 14 days, and

the 67 who accepted a swab were negative

.

But how was this possible?

The customers said that the two hairdressers wore MASKS, surgical or in fabric, as well as almost everyone present inside the salon .

Experts from the National Center for the Control of Infectious Diseases said: “Proper and correct use of face protection devices is an important tool to minimize the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus by presymptomatic, asymptomatic or symptomatic people” .