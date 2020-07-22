Rihanna: Also ASAP Rocky and Lil Nas X for His Fenty Skin

Rihanna will surely be making music fans suffer , but she does not give up on her multiple business activities that have made her the richest singer of the moment.

On July 31st the Barbadian singer and entrepreneur will launch her new line of skin products “Fenty Skin”, and has already found some really relevant testimonials in the world of music.

These are the rappers ASAP Rocky and Lil Nas X, here are the shared promotional shots.

Really very beautiful shots, for a project that will surely be a winner like all those put up to date by Rihanna in the world of fashion and style.

Of course, his music is really the thing we miss the most, but we understand that with this Covid, the profit margins in the music field have reached historic lows.