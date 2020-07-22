Rub & Tug Becomes a Series After Negative Reactions to the Film With Star Scarlett Johansson

[Ad_1]

Rub & Tug, a project on the story of Dante “Tex” Gill, will become a series after the negative comments received on the news of the film with Scarlett Johansson.

New Regency had won the rights to the story of Dante “Tex” Gill, a transsexual gangster who played a key role in the crime world of the 70s in the city of Pittsburgh. Rub & Tug was initially conceived as a film directed by Rupert Sanders and star Scarlett Johansson who, shortly afterwards, abandoned the project following criticism received for the choice of entrusting the role of a transsexual character to the actress.

The TV series will instead have a respectful approach towards the LGBTQ + community and it has been assured that the cast will be characterized by inclusion and diversity.

Cindy Bruno Gill, Gill’s widow, and Brendan Keoerner, who has published many articles on the true story, will be the consultants for the project. At the center of the plot of the television series will be a woman who makes her way into the prostitution business and activities that offer “massages”, a world predominantly dominated by men.

Scarlett Johansson, giving up the role, said: ” In light of the recent ethical questions that emerged after my engagement for the part of Dante ‘Tex’ Gill, I decided to give up my participation in the project with respect. Our cultural understanding of people transgender has been moving forward and I have learned a lot from the community since I released my first casting statement, realizing it was insensitive. I have great admiration and love for the trans community and I am grateful that you continue the conversation about inclusiveness in Hollywood. According to GLAAD, the presence of LGBTQ characters decreased by 40% in 2017 compared to the previous year, without any representation of trans characters in the feature films made by the studios “.