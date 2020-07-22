Da Naturally a Lose You To Love Me passando per Same Old Love e Kill Em with Kindness

Selena Gomez is one of the most sparkling and loved stars on the international record scene. Over the years the actress and singer has established herself as a tornado on the world stage by climbing the sales charts in every corner of the planet.

Selena Gomez: the most famous songs The young artist, born in 1992 , made her debut on the music scene with the Selena Gomez & the Scene group, immediately winning the attention of the public and critics. It is 2013 when the pop star publishes Stars Dance , the rest is history. Selena Marie Gomez , this is the name of the registry office, stands out as one of the most successful artists of the last decade.

Naturally – Selena Gomez & The Scene (2009) Naturally , the second excerpt from the debut album Kiss & Tell , reveals the great affirmation of the singer reaching the first position of the US Dance Club Songs chart .

Who Says – Selena Gomez & The Scene (2011) Let's move on to 2011 when the group Selena Gomez & the Scene publishes Who Says as the forerunner of their third and last album. The official video boasts over three hundred million views on YouTube .

Come & Get It – Selena Gomez (2013) Come & Get It marks the singer's debut as a soloist. The single immediately proved to be a huge success, conquering three platinum records in the United States of America thanks to the sale of over three million copies.

Same Old Love – Selena Gomez (2015) Let’s jump forward two years to one of the most loved songs of Selena Gomez’s discography, Same Old Love is the second single of the Revival album which underlines the singer’s continuous and constant artistic growth.

Kill Em with Kindness – Selena Gomez (2015) Kill Em with Kindness closes the era of Selena Gomez’s second album; the official video has over 485,000,000 views on YouTube

Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez (2019) We end this journey in Selena Gomez’s music with Lose You To Love Me which debuts in fifteenth place on the Billboard Hot 100 and then reaches the top step of the podium the following week.