The Puzzling New Data – the Voice of New York

[Ad_1]

The number of infections due to COVID-19 are increasing sharply among children and teenagers, with California and Mississippi close to 10% of total cases among children. While the CDC has always believed on their website that children and young people under the age of 18 were only 2% of the total cases, the data of the individual states demonstrate something else, as reported in the data from California and Mississippi . In Florida, they found that about a third of all tested children are infected.

The United States ended up in a spiral out of control, with the states of Georgia, California, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and South Carolina among those at the top of the rankings as reported by the New York Times on Monday. During his press conference on Monday, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said he was leaving for the city of Savannah, Georgia, to offer help in fighting the emergency there. Currently, 63,201 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the US in the past 24 hours by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – a figure that frightens and shows how far the United States is heading to a point of no return. In The Atlantic newspaper, a new independent group of volunteers, The COVID Tracking Project, started tracking COVID-19 cases in the U.S., as the Trump administration ordered hospitals to stop sending their COVID-19 data regularly to CDC , thus bypassing the CDC’s authority to collect information on the number of infections in the country during this pandemic. The same newspaper said that “the public has the right to have the complete COVID-19 data available in the USA. No official source is providing them, so we are doing it. “

Today The Atlantic reported the following statistics on COVID-19 cases in the United States:

In an article in the Washington Postpublished three days ago, it was stated that “the United States is entering an ever deeper spiral with the risk of collapsing the national sanitation system. The coronavirus pandemic is out of control in much of the country. It’s time to declare an ’emergency’, reset and try once again to get things right. Unfortunately, President Trump has abandoned us, and the nation is divided and quarrelsome. But the virus doesn’t care. It is relentless. We must act vigorously now, otherwise the crisis will become much worse […] If the nation fails to take this moment seriously, the consequences will be severe. Hospitals packed with patients with COVID-19 cannot cure cancer or deal with other emergencies. School classrooms and teachers,

In fact, as published on the Bloomberg.com website, the number of infections due to COVID-19 are increasing sharply among children and teenagers, with California and Mississippi close to 10% of total cases among children. While the CDC has always believed on their website that children and young people under the age of 18 were only 2% of the total cases, the data of the individual states demonstrate quite another thing, as reported in the data from California and Mississippi . In Florida, they found that about a third of all tested children are infected. In a statement released by Jennifer Nuzzo, senior scholar and associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security, “I think we should understand why this is happening and what it means in terms of risks due to this virus in children. Our knowledge of what effects it is having on children is constantly changing. “

A document reported by the White House Coronavirus Task Force dated July 14 confirms that 18 US states are in a “red zone” with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, while 11 states are in the “red zone” by case numbers of tests that tested positive, and that more than 10% of the results of diagnostic tests were positive – very disconcerting data because the virus is spreading and spreading with a speed never seen before.