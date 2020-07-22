The Sexiest Short Cut of Summer 2020 Is Hailey Bieber’s Wob

[Ad_1]

A few days after Justin Bieber ‘s wedding anniversary , Hailey Bieber looks more radiant than ever. After the lockdown – spent in Los Angeles with her husband, ça va sans dire – the supermodel was paparazzi at dinner by Nobu together with her friend and colleague Kendall Jenner, and then in the recording studio with the singer Miguel, for a project on which still lingers an aura of mystery. In the meantime, however, between a photo in bikini and chignon and the other, he did not hesitate to post a shot of his hair dissolved and dried artfully, giving us inspiration for the definitive short hair cut of Summer 2020: the wob . Loved by international celebs, the choppy bob is among the hair trends of the moment, and Hailey Baldwin aka Bieber on Instagram shows us a simply perfect version, all to copy.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

” Hailey Bieber’s is a beautiful wave long bo b , with a very interesting wave fold just mentioned,” explains the hairstylist Cristiano Filippini. “The platinum blonde that shines along the entire length is obtained through a combination of freehand lightening and a more classic knitting, which highlights the shape, making clear the importance of the mix between the cut and the color”, continues the ‘expert. To whom wavy short hair is goodlike those of Hailey Bieber’s look? “This shape is very suitable for the oval face or for slightly elongated or thin faces, because the waves and the blond on the contours widen the shape and fill the shape of the face. For the same reason it is obviously not recommended for all those girls who are afraid of having your face too round, which would be emphasized “, advises Filippini. How to take care of short blonde hair on vacation?“A color of this type requires good maintenance. Special attention must be paid during the phases of exposure to the sun, and when the hair comes into contact with chlorine and salt. After having lightened them in such a decisive way it would be better to obtain a good thermo protector before using hair dryer or straightener, and sunscreens for hair (this on Amazon is top) for when we sunbathe. The ranges of sunscreen products that are already moisturizing and restoring are fine for washing and restructuring them. ” And the cut + color combo of Summer 2020 is served.

Cristiano Filippini, founder of [# 1] HAIRLAB, hairstylist since 1996: “I have always focused on updating, new trends and advice to the end customer, based on morphology, complexion and respect for the hair and its portability “. You can also find it on Instagram as @ cri.filippini.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT 6 short haircuts 60 years NEVER go out of fashion READ NOW 100 years of history of the royal family (and ours) told through the most beautiful unpublished portraits of the royal baby READ NOW The definitive filter to come well in video calls is not a filter but a tip from Tom Ford READ NOW We found the most democratic denim brand there is, with jeans for curvy women (and not) READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.