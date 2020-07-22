Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard and Robert Pattinson Together on Netflix

[Ad_1]

ROME – Netflix announces the arrival of The Streets of Evil ( The Devil of the Time this is the original title), its new original film available from September 16th . The film, based on the book of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock , boasts a cast of actors and actresses loved by the general public. First among these, Tom Holland , interpreter of Spider-Man, and Robert Pattinson , the star of the saga of ‘Twilight’ in which he plays the vampire Edward Cullen. Among the performers of the film – directed by Antonio Campos and written together with his brother Paulo – alsoSebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

Did anyone say Tom Holland and Bill Skarsgård? And Sebastian Stan? And Robert Pattinson too? The Streets of Evil, an original Netflix movie, comes September 16th. https://t.co/lpxnw3uhhT – Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) July 16, 2020

THE PLOT OF THE BOOK

“World War II is over and the simple soldier Willard Russell is returning home after being sent to fight in the Pacific, with all the horror still in his eyes for what he has seen. The bus stops in Meade, Ohio, and William stops to eat in a restaurant. He does not know the name of the waitress who served him but he knows that he has fallen in love with her and a few weeks later he returns to her and the bride. Together they make a son, beautiful: Arvin. Arviri Russell is the protagonist of this first masterful novel by Donald Ray Pollock, author of the dazzling collection of Kno-ckemstiff short stories. We see it grow and move between miserable hovels and churches that are temples of hypocrisy and evil, we follow it with our finger on the map of the United States, and at the same time we witness the unfolding of other cursed existences, destined, by a joke of fate, to cross with his own, up to the unexpected, shocking ending. The streets of evil, acclaimed in the USA as an extraordinary work comparable in strength and intensity to the narrative of Truman Capote and Flannery O’Connor, tells of a boy forced to grow up very quickly to face his destiny in an America where Good and Evil fight each other to the extreme. “