+1024 Cases in One Day

There are over 15 million cases (15,000,424) of coronaviruses worldwide,

according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The victims went up 617,832. With 3,915,780 people affected by Covid-19, the United States is the country with the highest number of cases, followed by Brazil (2,159,654) and India (1,193,078).

WHO

– «While the disease is certainly under control in western Europe, we still have worrying trends in southern Europe and the Balkans, so we are not yet out of danger in the European environment. We need constant vigilance ». This is what Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergency program, said on Irish radio Newstalk. “The Americas – he added – are still the main hot spot but the disease begins to accelerate in Africa”.

UNITED STATES – More than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours. It is the first time since June 9 that this threshold has been exceeded. The New York Times reports. Although it is a high figure, it is a much lower number than the record of 2,752 deaths in 24 hours recorded on April 15th. Coronavirus is the “Trump virus”. The words of the speaker of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, are harsh towards the American President. “At last it has been decided to press for the use of the mask, but it is too late,” says Pelosi in an interview with CNN. There have been 68,524 new coronaviruses in the United States in the past 24 hours. It is the eighth consecutive day above 60,000 infections. In total, coronavirus cases in the US are close to 4 million, to be exact, 3.89. IS’ what emerges from the data of Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, California overtakes New York: it is the state with the highest number of cases, to be exact 409,000. Florida is in third place with 370 thousand. This is what emerges from the data of John Hopkins University, according to which New York maintains the primacy for coronavirus-related deaths with 32,500 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 15,700.

ROMANIA – New daily record of infections in Romania, where in the last 24 hours the new cases have been 1,030 out of 24.87 tests carried out. This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic, for a total of 40,163 cases. Since yesterday there have been another 27 deaths, which bring the number of victims to 2,101. Romania remains the country of the Balkans most affected by the pandemic.

SPAIN – Coronavirus outbreaks are increasing in Spain: according to data released today by the health authorities: in the country – reports La Vanguardia – there are 224, or 23 cases more than the day before yesterday, with 2,622 infected. Most of the new positives are linked to fruit picking activities, as well as places where prevention measures are loosened, such as family environments and discos. According to the latest official data, in Spain there are now 266,194 cases and 28,424 deaths.

MEXICO – The death toll from coronaviruses in Mexico exceeds the threshold of 40 thousand victims. This was announced by the Secretary of Health. “Deaths: 40,400”, indicates the daily update of the secretary on the progress of the pandemic. 915 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

ARGENTINA – Argentina has recorded a record of 5,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a figure that brings the overall contagion balance to 136,118: also the new deaths, 117 in all, have marked an additional daily record, bringing the total of deaths at 2,490. The Ministry of Health of the country has announced it. Over 90% of cases, reports CNN, are registered in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

HONG KONG – The Hong Kong government has announced that from tomorrow the use of the mask will be mandatory in all indoor public places and not only on public transport, as is already the case: the decision, made public today by Health Minister Sophia Chan , was taken to deal with a third wave of coronaviruses in the former British colony. Cnn reports it. In addition, all travelers arriving from nine countries considered to be high risk – including the US and Kazakhstan – will have to prove that they are negative for the coronavirus test within 72 hours of their flight. According to Chan, these additional measures are necessary to contain the new spread of the virus, which in the last 14 days has resulted in further 605 infections transmitted locally. “There is a high risk of a

COLOMBIA – The death toll caused by the coronavirus in Colombia has exceeded 7,000: according to data from the Ministry of Health, CNN reports, yesterday the country recorded 239 additional deaths, a figure that led the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 7,166 share. At the same time, there were 7,033 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 211,038. Despite the growing number of infections and deaths, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz yesterday defended the government’s decision not to impose a national lockdown but to locally isolate the various outbreaks of the virus. “This approach is much more effective than closing the whole country,” he said during a TV interview.

INDIA – India has recorded 37,724 coronavirus cases and 684 deaths in the last 24 hours: the Ministry of Health has announced this, according to CNN reports. The new data bring the overall balance of infections to 1,192,915 – the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil – and that of the dead to 28,732. So far 14,724,546 tests have been carried out in the country and since the beginning of this month there are already over 600,000 cases, a level higher than the total number of infections registered up to 30 June.

PAKISTAN – Pakistan has recorded 1,332 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths in the past 24 hours: the Ministry of Health has announced. The data bring the total number of infections to 267,428 and deaths to 5,677. The provinces of Sindh and Punjab are the most affected, with 114,104 and 90,816 cases respectively. Also in the last 24 hours at least 2,438 people have recovered, for a total of 210,468 people since the pandemic. There are currently 1,436 critically ill patients, 45 less than in the previous 24 hours.

INDONESIA – Indonesia yesterday recorded 1,655 new cases of coronavirus, a figure that brought the overall balance of infections in the country to 89,869: the Ministry of Health has announced it, according to CNN reports. At the same time, the death toll rose to 4,320. The government began easing restrictions on July 5 by opening several public places, including places of worship and outdoor sports centers, at 50% reduced capacity.

AUSTRALIA – Australia has recorded a record 501 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, almost four months after the pandemic peak in the country: over 96% of cases are reported in the State of Victoria, where the authorities are struggling for days with a big outbreak in Melbourne. The previous peak in Australia of 459 cases had been recorded on March 28 and in the following weeks the authorities had begun to ease the strict restrictions imposed to combat the pandemic. Victoria’s Prime Minister, Daniel Andrews, has announced that two additional deaths and 484 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, a figure that brings the balance of active infections to over 3,400. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, the

RUSSIA – There are 5,862 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Russia in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections in the country since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to 789,190. This was reported by the Russian anticoronavirus operations center, according to which the deaths due to the Sars-Cov-2 virus total 12,745, of which 165 died on the last day. The healed are 9,669 in the last 24 hours and 572,053 in total.

UKRAINE – In the last 24 hours 829 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ukraine, an increase compared to 673 yesterday and 651 two days ago. The total number of infections in the ex-Soviet republic since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to 60,955. The victims of the Sars-Cov-2 virus since the beginning of the epidemic are 1,534, of whom 16 died on the last day. 973 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and 33,172 in total. The data was announced this morning by Health Minister Maksim Stepanov, taken from the Kyiv Post