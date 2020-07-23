Billie Eilish Has Just Realized That One of His Favorite Songs Is Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

was a super fan of a

Taylor Swift

song , only she didn’t know it was Taylor Swift!

The singer put ”

Picture to Burn

” on the playlist of the last episode of her “me & dad radio” on Apple Music, which is the radio show she records with her dad, Patrick O’Connell. A piece contained in the

2006

“Taylor Swift” debut album and released as the fourth single of the album.

” I loved this song when I was four, probably not a little more, probably six years old, ” said Billie Eilish.

” Taylor Swift did these wonderful country-pop crossovers and with fantastic stories to tell – he added, singing another colleague’s single,” Love Story “- It’s crazy, it’s so country. As far as I listen to it now, I say wow. realized how country it was. But I loved this song because I thought it was so cool , so tough . “

As often happens when you are a child, Billie had not wondered who this song was but found that Taylor Swift is signed only recently : “I didn’t know it was Taylor Swift until this year “.

Not only that, since the singer of “Bad Guy” is of another generation than his colleague, he hadn’t even understood exactly that “Picture To Burn” was referring to the fact of setting fire to the printed photographs: ” I didn’t understand it. that meant burning a CD . “

