Covid-19, Airlines Ask for Joint Us-EU Tests to Restart Transatlantic Travel

At this time of enormous difficulty for airlines, brought to their knees by the consequences of the pandemic, the leaders of the main carriers have sent a letter to the United States and the European Union to request a joint test program for passengers so that transatlantic travel can resume.

“There is an urgent need to consider the adoption of a joint program between the United States and the European Union for testing for Covid-19 to ensure safety and strengthen confidence in this critical moment of transatlantic air transport”, reads in the letter that was sent to the vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, and to the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

The letter is signed by the leaders of International Airlines Group – which owns British Airways and Iberia – American Airlines, United Airlines and Lufthansa.

The EU currently does not allow arrivals from US residents, although it has loosened the rules for non-essential travel from 15 countries with lower coronavirus infection rates.