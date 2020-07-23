Covid-19: Us Order of $ 1.95 Billion for the Future Pfizer / Biontech Vaccine

The American Pfizer and the German Biontech (listed on the Nasdaq through ADR) today announced a new agreement with the US Department of Health and with the Department of Defense. A program has been established that aims to ensure 300 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021. The agreement provides that the US government will receive 100 million doses of BNT162, the candidate for Covid vaccine. 19 developed by Pfizer and Biontech, after Pfizer successfully produced the doses and obtained approval or authorization for emergency use by the US FDA.

The US government will pay $ 1.95 billion after receiving the first 100 million doses and may decide to purchase up to an additional 500 million doses. The BNT162 program is based on Biontech’s proprietary mRNA technology and supported by Pfizer’s development and production capability. The vaccine candidate is undergoing a clinical study.