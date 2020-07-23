Crop Top to Show off With a Baby Bump? for Katy Perry It’s a Big Yes

[Ad_1]

Only those who have experienced a pregnancy during the summer really understand what it means to suffer from the heat and sweat, literally or almost, seven shirts: between heat and rising temperatures, the sweet wait can prove to be a real challenge , in which the choice of what you wear is vital to better enjoy this season. Gigi Hadid told it a few days ago, revealing that he had worn only one type of linen T-shirt, in pajama style and to be left strictly open on the belly.

And these days Katy Perry has also confirmed it , showing off, instead, a comfortable sporty crop top .

Challenging every cliche on the shirt that leaves the belly uncovered – so it is thought that it can only be shown with six darting packs – the pop star gave lessons of self-enhancement at a time, sometimes perceived as delicate for self-esteem by women, but also in style, showing how the crop top can be ideal to make the heat bearable during pregnancy : “Never too pregnant for a crop” wrote Katy Perry on Instagram, where she appeared with an oversized shirt his merchandising for the Smile album , out on August 14th. Inspired by the clown aesthetic and the colors of the rainbow, the series of garments launched for the singer’s next LP is the perfect mix of sportswear, 90s minimalism and sporty comfort, and the crop top with which she immortalized herself sums up all these characteristics of style.

On the occasion of the Australian radio show of Kyle and Jackie O, Katy virtually discussed with the presenters, revealing her doubts about whether or not to wear the crop top : “It’s a crop top … Can I put it on? I’ll be a mom soon, “asked the singer, then answered herself” C *** o, yes! I can still be young and fun and wear one! ». During the radio chat, the singer also expressed enormous gratitude towards her body which, despite the great changes she underwent – and perhaps precisely for these – showed her what she is capable of, giving her a new perspective. Also from a fashion point of view , linked to awareness and self-irony: for all mum-to-betherefore, there is nothing better than taking inspiration from Katy Perry to dare a crop top, very comfortable and versatile. In the gallery, a selection of 10 perfect models for this summer 2020. For all future mothers, but not only.