Demi Lovato Will Marry Max Ehrich: They Have Announced Their Official Engagement With Some Sweet Words

They announced it with a lot of romantic photos from the marriage proposal , taken on a beach with the sea as a backdrop. But above all they dedicated themselves to the sweetest words , which will make you melt.
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
The singer started from a tender anecdote about her father: “When I was a little girl , my biological father called me his ‘little partner ‘ , something that might sound strange without his southern cowboy accent. For me, it made perfect sense And today this word makes perfect sense again because today I am officially someone else’s partner . “
Then you may go directly to her boyfriend: ” I knew I loved you since I met you . It was something I could not describe to someone who has experienced it first-hand, but fortunately for you was so … I do not have never felt so loved unconditionally by someone else in my life (apart from my parents), flaws and everything else. You never pressured me to be someone else other than myself. And you want me to be the best version of me same . I am honored to accept your hand in marriage . I love you more than a caption can express. I am delighted to start a family and a life with you. I will love you forever baby. My partner. I drink to our future“.
Finally he thanked Angelo Kritikos, the photographer who took the pictures: ” Thank you for hiding behind the rocks and capturing everything. I love you “.
Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL
Max Ehrich’s message is equally romantic: ” You are every love song, every movie, every song word, every poem, every thing I could dream of in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely I am in love of you forever. I can’t spend another second of my life here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife . “
” Toast forever. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the whole world and I could not be more grateful that God has put us together. I love you so much and I will forever adore your pure, beautiful, infinite soul .”
Demi commented the post with an enthusiastic: ” Let’s get married baby “.
The first rumors about the relationship between Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had arrived last March and had made the story public shortly afterwards, appearing in the video for “Stuck With U” .
Slowly they relaxed the privacy around the love story and in June, the usual well informed had told that the actor had bought the solitaire to ask for the singer’s hand .
They had described it as “a remarkable ring ” and it is actually quite stunning: a giant rectangular gemstone!
