Demi Lovato Will Marry Max Ehrich: They Have Announced Their Official Engagement With Some Sweet Words

Congratulations to

Demi Lovato

and

Max Ehrich

: they

officially

got engaged !

They announced it with a lot of romantic photos from the marriage proposal , taken on a beach with the sea as a backdrop. But above all they dedicated themselves to the sweetest words , which will make you melt.

The singer started from a tender anecdote about her father: “When I was a little girl , my biological father called me his ‘little partner ‘ , something that might sound strange without his southern cowboy accent. For me, it made perfect sense And today this word makes perfect sense again because today I am officially someone else’s partner . “

Then you may go directly to her boyfriend: ” I knew I loved you since I met you . It was something I could not describe to someone who has experienced it first-hand, but fortunately for you was so … I do not have never felt so loved unconditionally by someone else in my life (apart from my parents), flaws and everything else. You never pressured me to be someone else other than myself. And you want me to be the best version of me same . I am honored to accept your hand in marriage . I love you more than a caption can express. I am delighted to start a family and a life with you. I will love you forever baby. My partner. I drink to our future“.

Finally he thanked Angelo Kritikos, the photographer who took the pictures: ” Thank you for hiding behind the rocks and capturing everything. I love you “.

Max Ehrich’s message is equally romantic: ” You are every love song, every movie, every song word, every poem, every thing I could dream of in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely I am in love of you forever. I can’t spend another second of my life here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife . “

” Toast forever. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the whole world and I could not be more grateful that God has put us together. I love you so much and I will forever adore your pure, beautiful, infinite soul .”

Demi commented the post with an enthusiastic: ” Let’s get married baby “.

The first rumors about the relationship between Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had arrived last March and had made the story public shortly afterwards, appearing in the video for “Stuck With U” .

Slowly they relaxed the privacy around the love story and in June, the usual well informed had told that the actor had bought the solitaire to ask for the singer’s hand .

They had described it as “a remarkable ring ” and it is actually quite stunning: a giant rectangular gemstone!