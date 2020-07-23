Do Mosquitos Transmit COVID-19? Here Is What a Study of the University of Kansas Discovered

CORONAVIRUS: do MOSQUITOES transmit COVID-19? Here is what a STUDY of the University of KANSAS has DISCOVERED

Can mosquitoes transmit Coronavirus? Here is the answer from the USA researchers

Summer, holiday time, sun, sea, mountains, but also (and above all)

mosquitoes

! At the time of the

global health emergency

linked to

coronavirus

, many wondered if these insects

can transmit the virus from person to person

and the responses of the scientific community were not long in coming.

According to a recent

study

from the

University of

Kansas

, published in the specialized journal

Scientific Reports,

the pathogen

is NOT able to infect or replicate itself in mosquitoes

.

To this research is also added the authoritative opinion of the

World Health Organization

which, in recent months, had stated that

there is NO danger of transmission

through mosquito bites.

However, the study conducted in the United States provided the first experimental data to support this thesis . “This work was made possible thanks to the unique capabilities of the Institute and institutional staff,” said Stephen Higgs , associate vice president for research.

The team of researchers tested the new coronavirus’ ability to replicate in three widely spread mosquito species, the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti), the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) and mosquitoes.southern house (Culex quinquefasciatus), all capable of transmitting a considerable number of viral agents, such as the viruses of Zika , Dengue , Chikungunya , Yellow Fever , Avian and others.

Sars-Cov-2 is not able to replicate in the cells of the intestinal tract (where the blood ends up after the puncture), therefore it CANNOT be transmitted to humans even if, previously, one of these insects had stung a positive subject.