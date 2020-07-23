Do Mosquitos Transmit COVID-19? Here Is What a Study of the University of Kansas Discovered

CORONAVIRUS: do MOSQUITOES transmit COVID-19? Here is what a STUDY of the University of KANSAS has DISCOVERED
To this research is also added the authoritative opinion of the World Health Organization which, in recent months, had stated that there is NO danger of transmission through mosquito bites.
However, the study conducted in the United States provided the first experimental data to support this thesis . “This work was made possible thanks to the unique capabilities of the Institute and institutional staff,” said Stephen Higgs , associate vice president for research.
The team of researchers tested the new coronavirus’ ability to replicate in three widely spread mosquito species, the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti), the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) and mosquitoes.southern house (Culex quinquefasciatus), all capable of transmitting a considerable number of viral agents, such as the viruses of Zika , Dengue , Chikungunya , Yellow Fever , Avian and others.
Sars-Cov-2 is not able to replicate in the cells of the intestinal tract (where the blood ends up after the puncture), therefore it CANNOT be transmitted to humans even if, previously, one of these insects had stung a positive subject.