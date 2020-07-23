Dua Lipa, Announced the New Single With J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy

Four names of international music for the single who is preparing to climb the charts around the world

A few days ago the voice of Hotter Than Hell published the official video of Hallucinate , fifth single extracted from the album Future Nostalgia; now Dua Lipa is ready for new music.

Dua Lipa changes its look again and returns to the style loved by fans

A few hours ago the singer unexpectedly announced the arrival of a collaboration with some of the most famous names of the moment.

Dua Lipa ( PHOTO ) has published a post on his Instagram profile , which has more than forty-eight million followers, immediately obtaining numerous consents, in fact at the moment the movie has more than a million views and over 395,000 likes.

The singer revealed the release of Un Dia (One Day) in collaboration with J. Balvin , Bad Bunny and Tainy . In the post Dua Lipa also tagged the actress Úrsula Corberó , the famous face of the TV series La Casa di Carta , therefore awaiting her presence in the official video.