Dua Lipa, Announced the New Single With J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy

Four names of international music for the single who is preparing to climb the charts around the world
A few days ago the voice of Hotter Than Hell published the official video of Hallucinate , fifth single extracted from the album Future Nostalgia; now Dua Lipa is ready for new music.
Dua Lipa changes its look again and returns to the style loved by fans
A few hours ago the singer unexpectedly announced the arrival of a collaboration with some of the most famous names of the moment.
Dua Lipa ( PHOTO ) has published a post on his Instagram profile , which has more than forty-eight million followers, immediately obtaining numerous consents, in fact at the moment the movie has more than a million views and over 395,000 likes.
The singer revealed the release of Un Dia (One Day) in collaboration with J. Balvin , Bad Bunny and Tainy . In the post Dua Lipa also tagged the actress Úrsula Corberó , the famous face of the TV series La Casa di Carta , therefore awaiting her presence in the official video.
Dua Lipa wants to collaborate with Madonna
The game for the catchphrase title of the year is getting more and more heated. If Dua Lipa has decided to enter the challenge with the new song, on the same wavelength we find the Little Mix ( PHOTOS ) that will release Holiday on Friday 24 July .
As for the stars and stripes artists, Katy Perry is preparing for the new record era with the release of the Smile album , anticipated by the single of the same name, while Lady Gaga continues to collect acclaim thanks to Chromatica , close to exceeding one million of copies sold.
In the meantime, the voice of Love Don’t Cost A Thing has announced the arrival of a collaboration with Maluma not revealing further details, therefore we just have to wait to find out all future developments.