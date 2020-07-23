From Ariana Grande to Taylor Swift, the Most Famous

The TikTok community thrives on originals and copies. Starting from the trends and challenges, which arise precisely with the intention of being replicated, many users try to imitate the stars of the platform to achieve success. Then there are those who, fortunately or unfortunately, were born with the same features of the most loved and appreciated celebrities by the international public. So the hunt for impersonators begins , which in the last few weeks have been gathering thousands of followers on TikTok. How much are they the same with the originals? Let’s find out together!

Elle.com magazine has collected some of the TikTok look-alike profiles of singers, actors and creators, which are increasingly trendy. Among these, Ashley’s ( @ traumarn ) is undoubtedly one of the most upsetting . Blonde helmet, slim build: the Nashville nurse is identical to Taylor Swift , with whom she also shares the city of residence. In a video she even claimed to be constantly assaulted when she goes out with her friends or to go shopping because everyone mistakes her for her.

Even more striking is the similarity between Ariana Grande and Paige Niemann , a 16-year-old girl who has almost reached 7 million followers on TikTok, while on Instagram she is now over 650,000 followers, with a verified account. Two drops of water, it is difficult to distinguish one from the other, so much so that Paige decided to build a career on the identity of the pop star ‘s impersonator .

Some time ago we also told you about a TikToker that had been labeled by social users as the official look-alike of Charli D’Amelio, such Ellie Zeiler . However, there is another girl who obviously looks like the queen of TikTok : she is more equal to Charli than Dixie! Her name is Lisa Beverly and she has nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok. Both his face and his way of dancing recall Charli D’Amelio. Will it be a coincidence?

We close the show with a singer much loved by the teen audience, Billie Eilish , and with the actor of Call me by your name, Timotheé Chalamet . If the first is a full-fledged double, in flesh and blood, joking about the unequivocal resemblance to the cantatas, the identity between the actor and the TiKToker in question is largely artificial . Thanks to a studied system of lights and shadows, of concealers and foundation, Charlotte Looks has managed to transform herself into the actor: the power of make-up .