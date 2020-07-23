Justice League, Zack Snyder: “Henry Cavill’s Superman Will Peak in the Snyder Cut”

A photo of Black Superman

Henry Cavill’s journey as Superman kicked off in 2013 with The Man of Steel where we witnessed his superhero debut. The film has humanized Superman in a way never seen before in the films, all flour of the sack of Zack Snyder as he himself explained during an interview with Beyond the Trailer:

“I love the idea of ​​Superman on the way. I like that the hero has to reconcile with his morality, find his place on Earth, solve the sentimental situation with Lois Lane and how this affects his nature. When I see that Superman has to dealing with all this makes me think ‘Wow, if I were Superman …’ Superman is an abstract character, in his powers and in what he is capable of. When he is able to bring us back to Earth he seems closer to us, and maybe even more interesting. I respect his moral code, and I think his place is on the top of the pyramid of the world of DC superheroes. In the end he has to conquer the top. “

The director of the extended version of Justice League admitted that his project was from the outset reaching its peak after his death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and anticipated how he will explore this idea:

“I always felt that this was what I was doing. Now with the theme of the resurrection, who is Superman? When you touch eternity, it is as if you were returning from the grave. How did the character change after this experience?”