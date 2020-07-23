Katy Perry’s New Album, Sensational Flop of the Single Smile

[Ad_1]

Little is known about Katy Perry ‘s new album , the successor to the unfortunate Witness who has not convinced the public and has certainly not met with critical acclaim. Among the few certainties, however, there is the fact that once again the Californian pop star does not seem to have started on the right foot: the single that gives the name to the disc, Smile , has not even managed to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart , dedicated to the top 100 best-selling songs in the United States.

Smile appears only in 21st place in the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart , which lists the songs that remained out of the first hundred most downloaded and streamed songs. In short, Smile is only 125th in the United States, a not at all encouraging debut in view of the imminent release of the new album, especially if we consider that the song is the titletrack, therefore in theory the most representative of the entire album. And it doesn’t go much better from the point of view of Digital Song Sales: in the ranking dedicated to legal downloads in the United States the song is only 28th. Not even in other countries did Smile manage to break through in the standings: in the United Kingdom it is 96th, in Canada 47th and you have to go to New Zealand to find it in the top 10 of the best-selling singles, in tenth place.

In short, the welcome given to Smile a week after his debut does not bode well for the launch of the homonymous album, the fifth of Katy Perry’s career, which will come close to the birth of the pop star. As she prepares to have her first child, Perry is continuing to promote the next album out on August 14th, although apparently marketing isn’t working properly.

Yet the singer seems to be much more inspired than in the past, also thanks to a new phase of her life characterized by imminent maternity. Smile is the result of a work that lasted over two years in which the pop star experienced a period of depression and malaise , coming to think of suicide following the breakup with partner Orlando Bloom. The album brought together all the pain experienced but also its overcoming, as the pop star said: “ I wrote Smile when I was going through one of the darkest periods of my life and I lost my smile. The whole album is my journey to the light, with stories of resilience, hope and love“Perry said about her first album since 2017, which however seems to follow in the footsteps of the failing Witness .