Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba and Nicole Kidman in an HBO Series for Relaxation

HBO Max will launch A World of Calm, a series with the aim of relaxing users, narrated by Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba.

It is a series that will combine magnetic images with a narration carried out by different stars. This is the first attempt by HBO to create a product that has to do with the mental and physical relaxation sector, and with wellness. All this stems from a collaboration with the sleep app Calm and with Nutopia.

Each half-hour episode will focus on a relaxing story, with images that will suggest to the viewer what he most has in mind. In short, a cutting-edge project.

The goal will be to transport the viewer into tranquility through stories, relaxing music, and breathtaking visions. All this to relax body and mind. Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, and Cillian Murphy will also participate in the series.