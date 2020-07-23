Keanu Reeves Will Write a Comic for Boom Studios

[Ad_1]

Keanu Reeves begins a new adventure in the world of comics as a “screenwriter”. The actor wrote on behalf of BOOM! Studios, the US publishing house, the BRZRKR miniseries , alongside the tried and tested Matt Kindt. This will be available starting next autumn with the designs by Alessandro Vitti., With the covers created by the artists Rafael Grampá and Mark Brooks. Keanu Reeves, in addition to having created it, also served as a model for the protagonist of the miniseries, Berzerker.

The official synopsis of BRZRKR

This is the official synopsis of the comic: “The man known only as Berzerker is half mortal and half God, cursed and forced to violence … even at the cost of his sanity”. His path changes: “But after traveling the world for centuries, Berzerker seems to have finally found a purpose: to work for the American government and fight battles too violent and dangerous for anyone else.” Everything will have a cost: “In return, Berzerker will get the only thing he wants: the truth about his endless and bloody existence … and how to end it”.

Keanu Reeves made some statements about the new adventure: “I have loved comics since I was a child and they have had an important artistic influence on me.” The actor added: “Having the opportunity to create BRZRKR and collaborate with industry legends such as the screenwriter Matt Kindt, the designer Alessandro Vitti, the colorist Bill Crabtree, the literist Clem Robins and the conceptual artist and author of covers Rafael Grampá – together with the incredible Boom team! Studios – it’s a dream come true ”.

The actor, speaking with Empire, recently praised the “beautiful” screenplay for Matrix 4 , indicating it as the main reason for his return . “Lana Wachowski wrote a nice script and a wonderful story that was able to get me involved . ” The actor also added: “This was the only reason that prompted me to accept. Working with her again is simply fantastic. It was really special, and I think the story has important things to say, and we can draw inspiration from it. “