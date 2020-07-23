Letter From a Group of Swedish Scientists on COVID-19: “Don’t Do It Like Us, It Doesn’t Work”

[Ad_1]

25 Swedish doctors and scientists have written, signed and published an appeal on Usa Today to raise the alarm and convince Americans (and not only) not to do like their country against the pandemic “because – they say – the” Swedish strategy “It didn’t work .”

The appeal «Sweden – they write ( HERE the letter with all the signatures, ed. ) – has aroused interest all over the world for its ” soft “approach (few blocks of mostly voluntary activities and no obligation to use masks, ed ), however mortality rates peaked when lockdowns in the world were eased and areas that reopened too early in the United States are suffering. ” Scientists call Sweden’s reasons for choosing the strategy “a mystery” and remember how other countries that initially thought they would do the same (see Britain, ed.) abandoned the idea when the death toll started to rise, but Sweden remained true to its approach. The petitioners recall that officially herd immunity has never been the official target of the Swedish Public Health Agency: the argument was that immunity in the population could have helped to suppress the spread of the disease.

The list of errors “The agency insists on compulsory schooling for young children, the importance of testing has been diminished for a long time, the agency has refused to recognize the importance of the asymptomatic spread of the virus and still refuses to recommend masks in public, despite overwhelming evidence of their effectiveness, “the scientists write, recalling that the stated goal of the Swedish authorities was not to minimize the epidemic, but rather to slow it down. “Regardless of whether herd immunity is a target or a side effect of the Swedish strategy, did it work?” Doctors ask . “Not so well – they answer -: it is estimated that the percentage of Swedes who caught the virus is less than 10% (on average it is between 5 and 10% in Europe,ed ), therefore nowhere near herd immunity. Still, Sweden has a higher death toll than the United States : 556 deaths per million inhabitants, compared to 425 on 20 July. Sweden also has a death toll more than four and a half times higher than that of the other four Nordic countries combined, more than seven times greater per million inhabitants. For a number of weeks, Sweden has been among the first in the world in terms of per capita deaths. And yet, the strategy has essentially remained the same. “

The example not to follow Scientists denounce from the Swedish Public Health Agency the “reluctance to admit the first mistakes and take responsibility for thousands of unnecessary deaths” and highlight what they call an “unequivocal result: we believe – they declare – that Sweden can be used as a model, but not in the way it was initially thought. Instead, it can act as a control team and answer the question of how effective voluntary spacing and Swedish measures are with respect to blocking, testing, traceability and use of masks. In Sweden, the strategy led to death, pain and suffering and furthermore there is no indication that the Swedish economy has performed bettercompared to many other countries – the petitioners conclude -. At the moment, we have set an example for the rest of the world on how not to deal with a deadly infectious disease. Eventually this too will pass and life will return to normal. New medical treatments will come and improve the prognosis. Hopefully there is a vaccine. Take action until then and don’t do like the Swedes . “