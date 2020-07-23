Matrix 4, How Does Work on Set Change After the Pandemic? Keanu Reeves’ Answer

[Ad_1]

The Matrix franchise is always very popular with fans and after the stop imposed by the coronavirus pandemic the shooting of the fourth chapter, directed this time by Lana Wachowski alone, is ready to start again. The anti-covid protocol will bring the crew and cast to change many aspects of life and work on the set, as Keanu Reeves also knows well.

The star recently talked about how she imagines the production will proceed , admitting that she still has no clear ideas, never having obviously found herself in such a situation. “I don’t really know what will happen because I haven’t started yet. But I’m sure it will be slower .”

If filming a film is usually a long and delicate job, all the more in a franchise like Matrix also made up of stunts, explosions and difficult action sequences, according to Keanu Reeves to respect the safety rules a further slowdown of the work must be put on account.

The cast of Matrix 4 , however, is ready to return to work and many actors have been photographed on the set for a few weeks. In addition to Keanu Reeves, the protagonists are Carrie-Anne Moss and the new entry Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), who according to one theory could interpret the new villain.

As for the plot of the film, Reeves did not reveal any details. it will be interesting to find out how Lana Wachowski will restart a story that seemed to have ended with the third chapter, Matrix Revolutions .