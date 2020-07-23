Miley Cyrus and Keith Urban Together in a Virtual Concert

On 18 and 19 September a mega virtual concert is scheduled for the tenth anniversary of the legendary iHeart Radio Music Festival . All performances will be recorded live in Los Angeles and Nashville and will be streamed and radio broadcast on iHeartMedia stations. The CW network will broadcast the iHeartRadio Music Festival on 27 and 28 September. A cast of stars will alternate on the two stages set up for the occasion. Indeed, the BTS, Coldplay, Usher, Migos, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Miley Cyrus (PHOTOS) confirmed their participation.

The history of the iHeart Radio Music Festival

The tenth anniversary will also feature special remote performances and will include backstage moments with artists who will share their thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives. “We have worked closely with the artist community to create a safe way to return to the stage and perform for millions of fans on radio and television,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Our commitment is to help artists stay in touch with their fans.” This year’s festival will therefore pay tribute to the special harmony between fans and artists. Some lucky people will have the opportunity to present artists and participate in virtual meetings. The first iHeart Radio Music Festival was held in 2011 in Las Vegas to celebrate the official launch of the app which allows you to listen to digital music, podcasts and streaming radio. At the time Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Coldplay, Kenny Chesney, Black Eyed Peas, Steven Tyler, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Jane’s Addiction, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Rascal Flatts, Bruno Mars, performed on stage Kelly Clarkson and special shows by Usher, Sting and Jeff Beck.

Great expectations for Miley Cyrus

John Skyes also explained how the two days of concerts will be organized: “We will give the two locations available, we will record all the performances, we will put them together and we will broadcast them in two days. Five artists a night, just like we would have done at the festival. We will then take the best moments of those performances, just like we have done in the last nine years, and insert them in a two-part special “. Among the artists present, there is great anticipation for Miley Cyrus after the performances of the last few weeks. During the lockdown period, the artist gave a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” during an episode of Saturday Night Live. Previously she has performed in other great classics such as “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd and “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. He also reinterpreted “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica and “Head Like a Hole” by Nine Inch Nails, also dealing with the cover of “Roadhouse Blues”, created in collaboration with Robby Krieger of Doors. At the end of June instead at the Concert Global he chose to interpret “Help!” Beatles capturing the attention and stealing the show from all the other artists who attended the event.