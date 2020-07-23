The Mac Miller Team Is Asking Fans to Participate in a New Tribute Project

Warner launched a mysterious Mac Miller tribute project on Twitter that calls on fans to take part, through a dedicated website.

The project announced by the label does not yet have a title and all we know from the tweet is that Miller fans are called to tell their stories, thoughts, and memories related to the missing rapper:

Those who are interested in participating, therefore, are redirected to this site where they will have to register to have access to a toll-free number and tell their stories related to Mac Miller, hoping to be later included in the tribute project.

Since the announcement is very vague, it can be assumed that Warner has in mind a documentary or a new album which, after Circles, would be Miller ‘s second posthumous album.