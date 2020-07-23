USA: “Chinese Hackers Are Spying on Church, Dalai Lama, Hong Kong Dissidents and Secrets on COVID-19”

In at least one case, hackers tried to extort cryptocurrencies from a victim, threatening to release the stolen source code on the Internet. More recently, defendants investigated the computer network vulnerabilities of companies developing Covid-19 vaccines, test technology and therapies.

The techniques

According to the indictment – which, moreover as in the Huawei cases, China sends back to the sender professing total innocence – to obtain initial access to the networks of the victims, the defendants mainly exploited the vulnerabilities of the software, the development of web applications and programs, unsafe default configurations in common applications.

The defendants used their initial unauthorized access to place malicious programs (for example, the “China Chopper” web shell) and credential theft software on the victim networks, which allowed them to execute remote commands on computers. to hide the theft of information from the networks and to avoid detection, the defendants packed the victim’s data into encrypted files, changed the names and extensions of the Rar files and the victims’ documents (for example, from “.rar” to “.Jpg”) and the system timestamps , hiding programs and documents in places with an innocuous appearance on the victims’ networks and in “baskets”.

Prison in the forecasts

The two Chinese citizens are likely never to see the US cells even if, on paper, they risk 5 years in prison for computer fraud, 10 years for theft of trade secrets, 20 years for telematic fraud, 5 years for unauthorized access to computers and, and finally, for the seven charges of aggravated identity theft, two years in prison for each individual charge.

The reactions

Having said that China dismissed the accusations with disdain, the assistant of the Attorney General for National Security, John C. Demers, said that “China, together with Russia, Iran and North Korea, has occupied a job and state benefit. In this case, to feed the Chinese Communist Party’s insatiable hunger for the intellectual property hard earned by American companies and other non-Chinese companies, including Covid-19 research ».