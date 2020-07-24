‘Amber Heard Put Out a Cigarette in His Face’

The bodyguard recounted the episode during a hearing of the actor’s libel trial against the tabloid Sun. The man claimed to have found the couple in the middle of a fight in 2015 and the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean “would tell him what happened, including cutting a finger with a bottle of vodka

Johnny Depp ‘s bodyguard , Malcolm Connolly, said in court that Amber Heard put out a cigarette in the face of her husband. The statement came during Depp’s libel trial against the British tabloid Sun , who labeled him a “wives hitter”. The actor denied having had violent behavior towards his wife, with whom he was married from 2015 to 2017. The two faced a very controversial separation and a nightmare divorce, with mutual exchanges of heavy accusations that continued also during the ongoing defamation lawsuit against the Sun in London.

As Variety reports ,Malcolm Connolly, who worked for Johnny Depp for 16 years, spoke of an episode that occurred in March 2015 on the set of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge.” The man said he received a call from the head of the Johnny Depp’s security, being instructed to go and fetch the actor. Connolly said he arrived at the home of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard by finding the couple in the middle of a fight, with screams and shouts. The bodyguard then took Depp to the car, where the star would tell: “He cut my finger. He broke my hand with a bottle of vodka. “Connolly says he looked at Depp’s hand:” I saw his finger and it was a disaster. ” Depp then told his bodyguard that Heard had put out a cigarette in his face and Connolly says he noticed the burn mark on his face. At that point Amber Heard, according to the bodyguard story, would have approached and would have said: “Are you going to go like that, you fucking coward?”. In his testimony, Malcolm Connolly says he never saw Johnny Depp hit Amber Heard: “I wouldn’t tolerate any man hitting a woman. It doesn’t matter who he is. Not even if he’s my boss. Not even if he’s the Pope.”

The other testimonials

Among the witnesses was also Tara Roberts, real estate manager of the private island of Depp in the Bahamas. And she also claimed that she had never seen Depp behave violently or aggressively with his wife . “Instead, I witnessed a scene in which Amber violently confronts Johnny,” said the woman, “pulling on his hair and committing other aggressive physical acts against him.”