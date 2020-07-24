Coronavirus, France: A Thousand New Infections. in Spain 971: “Maybe It’s Second Wave”. Germany, 2 Thousand Cases Related to the Slaughterhouse-Outbreak. Use Over 4 Million

[Ad_1]

From the Balkans to Western Europe, the pandemic continues to create alarm, with new outbreaks and epidemiological curves that mark upward trends in the infections. This is the case of France , where the number of new cases has increased by 26% in a week: over a thousand have been recorded in the last 24 hours and ten deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 . The alert remains high also in Spain , where the curve continues to rise: 971 new positives on the last day, concentrated mainly in Aragon , Catalonia and Madrid . “Maybe we’re in the second wave, we have to see what’s going on in the coming weeks,” he saidMaría José Sierra , from the Center for Alerts and Emergencies. For the expert, it is essential to “identify cases early” and he recalled that currently there are 281 active outbreaks, affecting three thousand people. The province with the highest number of new cases is Aragon , with 415 infections, followed by Catalonia with 182 and Madrid with 102.

Coronavirus, in Romania hundreds of “free” positives and record of infections. Government: “From today isolation of the infected”

In Romania, on the other hand, unlike the first wave of pandemics, the second worries, which in recent weeks has transformed it into one of the major outbreaks in Europe . Certainly in the first of the Balkans . In the last 24 hours the new record has been broken: 1,112 cases that have brought the total to 41,275 infected with 2,126 deaths, 25 since yesterday. The capital Bucharest is the most affected and on July 22 the government decided to lockdown the village of Cartojani , in the province of Giurgiu , in the far south of the country, where there was an average of over 3 cases per day per thousand inhabitants in the last week.

In Belgium, the outbreaks increased by 91% compared to the previous week and the obligation to wear a mask was introduced in outdoor markets, while the United Kingdom has established that the device must be worn in all shops , including restaurants or cafes that they offer the takeaway . The Germany instead keeps track of about 2 thousand new infections every reconnected to the outbreak erupted in the slaughterhouse Toennies in the town of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck , in North Rhine-Westphalia .

The pandemic is also progressing in the United States , which exceeds four million cases, of which almost a quarter – about 970 thousand – have been detected in the last two weeks. More than 144 thousand deaths. L ‘ India instead reported a new record of daily infections with infected 45,720 (in total more than 1.2 million). Finally, in South Africa , a new report by the health authorities shows more than 17 thousand ‘excess’ deaths from May 6 to July 14 compared to the data of the last two years.

Romania – Not a day goes by that the number of infected does not exceed that of the previous day, and in the last 24 hours the new record has been beaten: 1,112 cases . The aspect to keep in mind, keeping to the statistics, is that the growth of the infections goes hand in hand with the increase in the tests that are carried out daily also at the request of the citizens themselves. During this holiday period, the anti-covid test is required to enter countries like Greece (valid for 72 hours) or even pass through Hungary (the main route that leads, by car, to the ‘ Western Europe). 8,107 tests were carried out at the spontaneous request of users out of the 20,085 in the last 24 hours. The authorities have shown that they do not want to resort to lockdown for now , even in line with the requests of the European Union , but Prime Minister Ludovic Orban a few days ago has hinted that the solution is not entirely excluded . “We do not wish to impose any other restrictions – said the prime minister – on any measure that has a negative effect on the economy , but it all depends on compliance with the rules and the evolution of the pandemic”.

Germany – The German regional authoritieshad restored some restrictions in the areas of Guetersloh and Warendorf in late June after the detection of the first cases related to the Tonnies outbreak-slaughterhouse. Health Minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Karl-Josef Laumann , said that authorities now link 2,119 cases to the outbreak in the Toennies slaughterhouse. The partial blockade was lifted and the slaughterhouse was reopened, with better hygiene precautions.

Belgium – Between 13 and 19 July, the new cases reported on average every day were 192, 91% more than the previous week. Last Monday, the new cases of contagion peaked reaching 370. Of these 207, people were aged between 20 and 49 years old and 56 young people between 10 and 19 years old. Since the outbreak began,64,627cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country. Among the decisions it is to expand the mandatory use of masks in public places and in the streets shopping and tourist, in open-air markets, in places with heavy public or private attendance, explained Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès at a press conference. Customers will also have to leave a contact to the place where they have been in order to be contacted in case of need. The shops open in the evening will have to close at 10 pm, while for all Belgian citizens who have gone on holidays abroad it will be mandatory to fill in an online form on return.