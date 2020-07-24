Coronavirus, Over 15 Million Worldwide and 3 Million in Europe

[Ad_1]

There are three million new pneumonia coronavirus infections in Europe: this is what the France Press agency reports. Yesterday in the world, according to the budget of Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 15 million cases in the world (at the moment, at 11:00 today, there are 15,239 cases), but it was also a record day of cases: in the past 24 hours there have been 279,700 new cases worldwide. The deaths, according to Johns Hopkins, are currently 623 thousand.

INDIA. India records a new bad record in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, is the third country in the world by number of infections (after the United States and Brazil) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites the Asian giant to “fight hard” until there will be a vaccine. The new data from the Ministry of Health speak of a record of 45,720 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,129 deaths, including 444 victims in the state of Tamil Nadu that so far had not been counted. Since the beginning of the health emergency in India, a country with over 1.3 billion people, 1,238,635 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported, with 426,167 “active” cases, over 782,000 people recovered and – reports Ndtv – 29,861 deaths. “Until the vaccine arrives – Modi said – we must fight vigorously against the coronavirus”.

UNITED STATES. The number of new coronavirus cases in the United States in the past 24 hours was 63,967 and 1,059 died. This is what emerges from the data of John Hopkins University, according to which the infections are 3,955,860 in total. Among the victims, there is a 9 year old girl in Florida. President Donald Trump also came back to speak on the Coronavirus topic: «I am comfortable with the idea of ​​my son and my grandchildren at school. We have a national strategy for schools, but as you know the final decision is up to the governors. I think many of them want schools open. ”

SYRIA. Four months after the Covid-19 pandemic, the virus has made its way into Northwest Syria, with another 18 people tested positive after the first case confirmed on 9 July, and more than half are health workers at work in the few hospitals still functional. This was reported in a note Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which fears that the spread of the virus may further deteriorate the health system, already heavily compromised by years of war. “The fact that the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 come from the medical community is worrying, and even more so in a place like northwestern Syria – says Cristian Reynders, coordinator for MSF operations in northwestern Syria – to have even a few doctors temporarily away from work because of isolation can make a big difference to access to medical care for the population. Even before Covid-19, human resources were very limited in the health sector: many doctors have fled the war and hospitals often have to share medical personnel to remain open and in operation ».

BRAZIL. Brazil recorded a new record of daily Covid-19 infections with 67,860 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. The highest number had been reached on June 19 with 54,771 confirmed infected. The new record comes while some regions of the South American nation are partially reopening their activities, while others that had previously kept the spread of the virus under control are registering a new increase. Brazil has recorded over 82,700 deaths from Covid-19 and 2.2 million infections. One of the infected is President Jair Bolsonaro, who said he tested positive at Covid-19 for the third time in two weeks on Wednesday.

ARGENTINA. Argentina recorded a daily record of coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day with 5,782 infections yesterday after 5,344 on Tuesday: the Ministry of Health has announced, according to CNN reports. The new figure brings the overall balance of cases in the country to 141,900. There have been 98 dead in the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,588.

MEXICO. Mexican health authorities have reported 790 new deaths and 6,019 infections from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 41,190 deaths and 362,274 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in the country. The increase in cases was 1.6% compared to the previous day, while deaths increased by 1.9%. Mexico’s director of epidemiology, José Luis Alomi’a, further specified that there are 87,905 suspect cases in the country awaiting clinical results. In addition to the confirmed data, Alomia reported the estimated presence of 404,092 cases, calculated on the basis of the percentage of positivity.

JAPAN. Japan has recorded a record 796 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours: the Ministry of Health has announced, according to CNN reports. The new figure brings the overall contagion balance in the country to 27,741, including the 712 cases diagnosed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. At the same time, another person died in Japan from the virus, a death that brings the total number of victims since the start of the pandemic to 1,003. As for Tokyo, the capital registered 238 new coronavirus cases yesterday.

RUSSIA. Russia reported 5,848 new coronavirus cases, pushing the national tally to 795,038, the fourth largest in the world. In their daily reading, officials said 147 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia’s official death toll to 12,892.

BELGIUM. n Belgium, the average number of infections measured on a weekly basis continues to grow. Between 13 and 19 July, 192 new cases were reported on average every day, 91% more than the previous week. The public health institute Sciensano has made it known, which also reported that on Monday the new cases of contagion peaked reaching 370. Of these 207, they concerned people aged between 20 and 49 years and 56 young people between 10 and 19 years old. Since the outbreak began, 64,627 cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country.