Covid-19, CDC: In the USA Stop Isolation After 10 Days Without Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed their guidelines to avoid unnecessary isolation and reduce the number of tests

From the new coronavirus guidelines drawn up by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it emerges that in the United States a negative swab is no longer needed to get out of isolation: it is enough that 10 days have passed since the onset of the symptoms and that there has been no fever for 24 hours. “Healed people can have detectable traces of the virus’s Rna for up to 3 months from the start of the disease, but in concentrations where infectivity is unlikely,” experts explain. The goal of the change is to avoid unnecessary isolations and reduce the number of tests.

The choice of the Cdc

The new guideline does not go far from the one just issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to which it takes three days without symptoms to be considered cured by Covid-19 (follow the Sky TG24 LIVE broadcast). “Research has found no evidence that people who have been healed but with a still positive buffer have transmitted Sars-CoV-2 to others,” the CoC explain. “This justifies relying on a strategy based on symptoms instead of tests to end the isolation of these patients, so that people who according to the available evidence are no longer contagious are not isolated and excluded from work and other responsibilities uselessly”. The U.S. agency points out that all new guidelines are based on the most reliable information currently available.

The situation in the United States

Data released by John Hopkins University indicate 63,967 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours, including a 9-year-old girl from Florida. The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic thus rose to 3,955,860. In his latest speech, President Donald Trump said he was comfortable with the idea that his son and grandchildren go to school. “We have a national strategy for schools, but as you know the final decision is up to the governors. I think many of them want open schools. “